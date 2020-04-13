Tarvaris Jackson, a quarterback who started 34 games over his 10-year NFL career, died Sunday night in a single-car crash in Alabama. He was 36.
Jose Garcia, a spokesman for the Tennessee State football team, confirmed Jackson's death. Jackson spent last season as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokeswoman Robyn Bradley Bryan told The Washington Post that Jackson was traveling on a road south of Montgomery when his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A police investigation is ongoing.
Selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Alabama State, Jackson played five seasons in Minnesota, and while splitting time with Gus Frerotte, helped the team to the NFC North title in 2008. But Jackson was relegated to a full-time backup role with the Vikings in 2009 when Brett Favre came out of retirement, and he started only one game over his final two seasons in Minnesota.
Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 offseason but was traded to Buffalo one year later (he never took an in-game snap for the Bills). He then returned to Seattle as Russell Wilson's backup and saw some mop-up duty in the Seahawks' blowout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
After playing his last NFL game in 2015, Jackson was a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018 before joining Tennessee State.
"My heart is so heavy with hurt hearing of the passing of Coach Jackson," Tennessee State Athletic Director Teresa Phillips said in a statement. "We were blessed with him for a short time but he did make an impact with our young men in this one season at TSU. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and all who knew and loved him." Said Tigers head coach Rod Reed: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family in this time of bereavement. We are devastated. He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family."
Before officially announcing his NFL retirement in 2016, Jackson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police in Florida said he pulled a gun on his wife. The charges eventually were dropped.
"I am definitely comfortable with the NFL career I had, but, of course, there are things you wish you could have back to do again that you would do differently," Jackson told the Tennessean last year. "A lot of the things I wish that I could have back, I try to teach these guys so that they won't go through the same thing."