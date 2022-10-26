FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. 

 REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports.

Meadows had asked a judge in South Carolina, where he resides, to quash a petition seeking his testimony issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney's office is overseeing the investigation.