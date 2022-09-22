WASHINGTON — Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States’ unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.

About a year ago, nearly $16 billion in potential fraud had been identified. The report issued Thursday by the inspector general for the U.S. Labor Department identified “an increase of $29.6 billion in potentially fraudulent payments.”