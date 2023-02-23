From L.A. to Minneapolis, U.S. bashed by severe winter storms

Hikers enter a trail at Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve while a massive winter storm passes along the west coast, delivering snow, freezing rains, and gusty winds in Redwood City, California, Thursday.

 REUTERS

CHICAGO — A deadly monster winter storm kept its grip on the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Thursday, delivering heavy snows, freezing rains and gusty winds while leaving hundreds of thousands without power and grounding hundreds of flights.

The broad swath of the northern United States — from Washington state to New England — remained under winter weather advisories. Some spots were forecast to see another 18 inches of snow, winds clocking in at 50 miles per hour and wind chills equivalent to minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.