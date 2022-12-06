Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, face off in U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

Georgia residents wait in line to cast their ballots at Paces Foundation Inc. during the midterm Senate runoff elections in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

ATLANTA — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker faced off on Tuesday in a final election that will determine whether Democrats can expand their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate and solidify Georgia as a battleground state in the next presidential election.

The race is also a last test of Donald Trump’s clout with voters as he seeks the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024. The former president had a mixed record in his most competitive endorsements for Congress in the November midterm elections, including Walker.