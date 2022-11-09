Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republicans need to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

The chamber is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, who maintain control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. Democrats hope to expand their margin.