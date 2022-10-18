FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader McCarthy arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

In this file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that if Republicans win control of the House that the GOP will use raising the debt limit as leverage to force spending cuts - which could include cuts to Medicare and Social Security - and limit additional funding to Ukraine.

"You can't just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt," the California Republican told Punchbowl News in a recent interview. "And if people want to make a debt ceiling [for a longer period of time], just like anything else, there comes a point in time where, okay, we'll provide you more money, but you got to change your current behavior."