Coronavirus

A man seats on bags of rice at a market in Freetown on April 6. Prices for basic commodities have hiked in Sierra Leone since the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. -Life is a struggle for many in the Kroo Bay slum. But the war in faraway Ukraine has made life harder still. Fuel prices, as well as the prices of basics such as cooking oil and rice, have increased sharply in the West African nation recently.

 SAIDU BAH/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Governments across the world chose policies that deepened economic inequality after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

Analysis by the nonprofits Oxfam and Development Finance International found that of the 161 countries surveyed, almost all either froze or lowered taxes on their richest citizens, while close to half slashed the share of their budgets that went toward social measures between 2020 and 2022.