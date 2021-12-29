Harry M. Reid, who died Tuesday at age 82, was one of the longest-serving Senate majority leaders in the history of the United States. He was remembered by Republican opponents and his fellow Democrats as one of the nation's most consequential lawmakers during two presidencies, for his support of young leaders and for a sometimes hidden personal warmth.
Reid, who represented Nevada in the Senate for 30 years, played a key role in the rescue of the American economy during the housing market crisis of the late 2000s and was instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Flags at the Capitol will be lowered to half-staff in his honor, and Las Vegas's international airport was recently renamed after him.
Here is how Reid was remembered in the hours following his death.
- - -
Former president Barack Obama recalled Reid pushing him to run for the White House even as a first-term junior U.S. senator from Illinois.
"I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination," Obama wrote in a letter to Reid, which was released to the public after the former majority leader's death.
"If you want to be president, you can be president now," Reid recalled telling Obama in his 2009 biography.
The Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, is a centerpiece of Obama's political legacy and was passed while Reid was the top Senate Democrat.
Another protege was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was a little-known Harvard law professor in 2008 when Reid asked her to serve on a panel overseeing a bailout of financial institutions threatened by the subprime mortgage crisis. That appointment elevated her national profile and propelled her to the Senate and a bid for the presidency.
"I will never forget the night in 2008 when he first asked me to come to Washington. . . . I figured out that when Harry calls, say yes," Warren said in a statement. "He gave me a chance to serve, and he supported me every step of the way."
- - -
While he was known as the consummate inside player in the nation's capital, Reid was also remembered for how his beginnings in the mining town of Searchlight, Nev., grounded his political career.
President Joe Biden, whose successful 2020 election campaign played up his own hardscrabble roots in Scranton, Pa., said the two men came from places where values like "loyalty," "faith," "resolve" and "service" run deep.
"If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it," Biden said in a statement. "That's how he got things done for the good of the country for decades."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a longtime political foe of Reid, called his opponent's rise a "quintessentially American story" that bore the marks of his "legendary toughness, bluntness, and tenacity."
A onetime amateur boxer, Reid's instinct to "fight for those hurting the poor and the middle class" guided his way, said Sen. Charles Schumer, N.Y., who was Reid's successor as the Democratic leader in the Senate.
He "was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help," Schumer said in a statement.
In a statement, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., recounted a friendship with Reid that dated to their days in the Young Democrats organization.
"Born in Searchlight, he grew up to become a beacon of hope and an example for so many who, like him, came from difficult circumstances but never stopped striving for the American Dream," Hoyer said.