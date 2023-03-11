FILE PHOTO: Joint session of Congress to certify Biden as next U.S. president in Washington

Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. Protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

 POOL New

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Mike Pence offered his most forceful rebuke to date of his one-time boss Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that history will hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence was in the Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters breached the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.