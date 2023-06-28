FLORIDA-SHOOTING

Karl Polek, a 33-year-old pool cleaner in Florida, was shot at on June 15 when a homeowner mistook him for an intruder.  

 Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

When the pool cleaner arrived at the Dunedin, Fla., home on June 15, he carried a flashlight because it was already dark. The homeowner inside didn't recognize him and mistook him for an intruder trying to break into the house, officials said.

Within minutes, Bradley Hocevar - who was inside the home with his wife, Jana - fired his M4 carbine 30 times, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a news conference Monday.