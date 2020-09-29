Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same.
Biden took the step two days after the New York Times reported that Trump had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — and none in 10 of the previous 15 years. Trump has long sought to keep his personal financial records secret.
Biden’s taxes showed that he and his wife Jill paid more than $346,000 in federal taxes and other payments for 2019 on an income of nearly $985,000 before seeking a refund of nearly $47,000 they said they had overpaid the government.
The 2019 tax returns for Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also were released.
“This is a historic level of transparency meant to give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom lines,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said on a call with reporters.
“Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up,” Bedingfield added.
With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates hit the home stretch of the 2020 campaign.
Biden has held a consistent lead over Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a much closer contest.
While most voters appear to have made up their minds about their choice for president, movement still appears possible. According to Sept. 22-24 Reuters/Ipsos polling data, about 17% of both Trump and Biden supporters have indicated they may change their vote.
About 9% of likely voters are not currently backing either candidate, less than half of the percentage who were not committed to the two major contenders in September 2016, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
“Voters have made up their mind about Donald Trump. They still aren’t quite sure what to make of Joe Biden,” said Republican strategist Alex Conant, an aide to Sen. Marco Rubio during his 2016 presidential primary bid against Trump.