U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Washington

Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense, LLC, testifies remotely during a U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing examining the practices and profits of gun manufacturers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON — Democrats on a House committee pressed the top executives of two U.S. gunmakers on Wednesday about their marketing of assault-style rifles that have been used in recent mass shootings, while the executives defended their businesses.

The chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc and Daniel Defense LLC testified at a hearing of the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.