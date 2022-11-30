HOUSE-DEMS

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), right, arrives on Capitol Hill with Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Tex.) on Nov. 15. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), right, arrives on Capitol Hill with Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Tex.) on Nov. 15. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

 Jabin Botsford

WASHINGTON -- Democrats in the House of Representatives were poised on Wednesday to pass their leadership baton to a younger generation, marking the end of the Nancy Pelosi era and the widely anticipated opening of Hakeem Jeffries' party rule.

Jeffries, a 52-year-old New Yorker, is running for House Democratic leader for the next two years. If he is elected as expected during closed-door voting, he would become the first Black person to hold a top party leadership job in the House or Senate.