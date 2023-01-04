WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives for a fourth time rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to lead the chamber on Wednesday as a small group of holdouts in the party defied former President Donald Trump's call for unity.

Despite Trump's appeal, 20 Republicans on the party's right flank voted for an alternative candidate and one voted "present," again leaving McCarthy short of the majority needed to become House speaker, a powerful post that is second in the line of succession to the presidency.