Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) raises his hands as he discusses the debt ceiling during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

 AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday outlined spending cuts he said his fellow Republicans would demand in exchange for voting to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default.

His proposals included cutting spending to last year's levels, capping growth at 1% per year and reversing some of President Joe Biden's policy goals, ideas that Republicans, who control the House, have been floating for weeks but have been rejected by Democrats, who control the Senate and White House.