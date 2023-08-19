Hurricane Hilary hits Mexico's Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas

Hurricane Hilary hits Mexico's Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Saturday. REUTERS/Monserrat Zavala NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Hilary hurtled towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday, blanketing the region with heavy rain amid warnings of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding on the peninsula and in the U.S. Southwest.

One man died in the Baja California Sur state when a family of five was swept away into the sea while crossing a stream, according to a Mexican official, who also shared images of flooding and roads that were swept away in the area.