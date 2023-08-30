Floodwater

Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home in Florida's Taylor County after the Steinhatchee River overflowed of its banks as Hurricane Idalia passed through the state's Big Bend region Wednesday.

 Douglas R. Clifford/Reuters

STEINHATCHEE, Florida -- Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rain and threats of flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon to southeast Georgia after slamming into Florida, where authorities feared a powerful storm surge may have inundated communities in the Big Bend region.

Authorities in Florida were still trying to carry out damage assessments in the hardest-hit areas as water rescues of trapped residents were under way in southern Georgia.

Wading Bradenton

A group of young people wade through the waters at Portosueno Park in the Bradenton area after Hurricane Idalia made landfall about 150 miles further north Wednesday.