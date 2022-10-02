Hurricane Ian aftermath in Florida

Stranded shrimp boats are seen Saturday in the Matanzas Pass after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

 reuters/MARCO BELLO

MIAMI — The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

The storm’s toll on human life also was expected to rise as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world, seeking stranded survivors and the remains of anyone who may have perished.