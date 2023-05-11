WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that a U.S. debt default prompted by failure to raise the country’s debt ceiling would have “very serious repercussions” for the U.S. economy as well as the global economy, including likely higher borrowing costs.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack also told a news briefing that U.S. authorities needed to stay vigilant on new vulnerabilities in the U.S. banking sector, including in regional banks, that could emerge in the adjustment to a much higher interest rate environment.