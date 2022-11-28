FILE PHOTO: In Arizona, election deniers refuse to back down

Supporters of Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake and Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters protest outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center as vote counting continues inside, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 12. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

 JIM URQUHART

As Arizona counties face a Monday deadline to certify their midterm election results, Republican candidates and activists promoting false theories of voter fraud are refusing to back down.

State Senator-elect Jake Hoffman, head of Arizona’s Freedom Caucus, a group of largely pro-Trump Republican state lawmakers, told Reuters he will lead an investigation into the state’s election when the legislature reconvenes in January.