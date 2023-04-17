Congressional hearing to examine Manhattan DA Bragg's policies

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and a parade of Republican-picked witnesses assailed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as being soft on violent crime at a road hearing in New York Monday designed to undercut the prosecutor pressing charges against former president Donald Trump related to hush money payments to an adult-film actress.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, opened the hearing with a broadside against Bragg, claiming he is more interested in pursuing a "radical political agenda" than upholding the law.