FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Buy Now

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts waits for U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL/File Photo

 Leah Millis

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court defended abortion rights in a major ruling on Monday by striking down a Louisiana law placing restrictions on doctors who perform the procedure, dealing a blow to anti-abortion advocates.

The 5-4 ruling, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberal justices in the majority, represented a victory for Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women in its challenge to the 2014 law. The measure had required doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain formal affiliation called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic.

Two of the three clinics that perform abortions in Louisiana, a state of about 4.6 million people, would have been forced to close if the law had taken effect, according to lawyers for Hope Medical Group.

President Donald Trump's administration supported Louisiana in the case. Anti-abortion advocates had hoped the Supreme Court, with its 5-4 conservative majority, would be willing to permit abortion restrictions like those being pursued by Louisiana and other conservative states.

"Today's ruling is a bitter disappointment," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.

Members of New Hampshire's Congressional delegation expressed support for the decision.
 
“The Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirms to women across this country that their health decisions belong to them and them alone,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. “As we celebrate this important decision in defense of women’s reproductive rights, we must understand how devastating this would be if the Court had failed us."
 
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court finds one of these state laws to be an undue burden that is unconstitutional," said Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH. "However, the struggle for reproductive freedom is far from over. I remain committed to supporting Roe v. Wade and ensuring all who need it have access to reproductive care.”
 
 
The decision, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, marked the second time in four years the court ruled against an "admitting privileges" requirement.

In 2016, the court struck down a Republican-backed Texas law that mandated admitting privileges and required clinics to have costly hospital-grade facilities, finding the restrictions represented an impermissible "undue burden" on a woman's ability to obtain an abortion. The two laws, Breyer wrote, are "almost word-for word identical," meaning the court must reach the same result.

There is sufficient evidence that the Louisiana measure "would place substantial obstacles in the path of women seeking an abortion in Louisiana," Breyer added.

Roberts dissented in the 2016 case, called Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, but said he voted with the liberals on Monday based on the court's tradition of respecting its precedents.

"I joined the dissent in Whole Woman's Health and continue to believe that the case was wrongly decided. The question today however is not whether Whole Woman's Health was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case," Roberts wrote.

But Roberts did question some of the court's analysis in the Texas ruling, suggesting he may side with his conservative colleagues in future challenges to abortion restrictions.

'We're relieved'

Consequently, the positive reaction to the ruling from abortion rights group was muted.

"We're relieved that the Louisiana law has been blocked today but we're concerned about tomorrow," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented the Louisiana clinic.

"After today's decision, we can breathe a sigh of relief," added Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, another abortion rights group.

Kayla Montgomery, interim Senior Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, NH/Planned Parenthood NH Action Fund, said the ruling shows restricting abortion "until it is inaccessible" is unconstitutonal.
 
“Though we have a victory in this one case, the onslaught of attacks on our access to health care and our safety are far from over," said Montgomery in a statement. "Just this year alone, five New Hampshire bills were filed that would have restricted or outright banned access to abortion. All of them were voted down thanks to our state’s long bipartisan tradition of upholding privacy when it comes to personal medical decisions, but we will continue to face these relentless attacks.

Writing in dissent, conservative Justice Samuel Alito said the Louisiana and Texas rulings were similar only because "the abortion right recognized in this court's decisions is used like a bulldozer to flatten legal rules that stand in the way."

Roberts also sided with the liberal justices in two other important rulings this month. One found that gay and transgender people are protected from workplace discrimination under federal civil rights law. The other blocked Trump's bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children.

Several other cases involving legal challenges to state abortion restrictions are heading toward the justices that could provide other avenues for its conservatives to roll back access to the procedure.

Monday, June 29, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020