An election judge directs voters

An election judge directs voters outside a polling place in the Pearl Park Recreation Center in Minneapolis on August 11, 2020. 

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/TNS

The year started out strong for advocates trying to make it easier for people with felony convictions to regain their voting rights.

In March, the Democratic-led legislatures in Minnesota and New Mexico enacted measures that cleared a pathway for residents serving prison time for felonies to regain their right to vote upon being released.