ATLANTA — In the last days before Tuesday’s runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is stepping up efforts to court a crucial constituency for his base: college students.

The Democrat has held at least five events targeting young people across the state in as many days. He kicked things off Monday with a student press conference at his alma mater, Morehouse College, and continued with stops at Kennesaw State University, Fort Valley State University, Albany State University and the University of West Georgia.