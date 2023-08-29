Men install barriers ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater Beach

CEDAR KEY, Florida -- Hurricane Idalia was strengthening on Tuesday as it lumbered toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where officials ordered evacuations and urged millions of residents to brace for a possible major Category 3 storm when it makes landfall on Wednesday.

Idalia was expected to intensify rapidly before slamming ashore on Wednesday morning, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).