Hurricane Laura rapidly strengthened and was poised to strike the upper Texas coast and western Louisiana with a ferocity that has not been seen in this region in more than a decade.
The storm, which has leaped from a Category 1 to a high-end Category 3 since Tuesday, is forecast to make landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 between Houston and Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Hurricane and storm surge warnings cover much of this zone.
Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, which were severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, may be near the point of landfall, where officials have ordered evacuations.
Depending on the timing of the storm, Laura may strike near high tide, inundating coastal areas of western Louisiana to the Texas border with 15 to 20 feet of water. The National Hurricane Center warned of an "unsurvivable" surge with "large and destructive waves."
Laura is also likely to unleash a narrow swath of destructive winds over 120 mph near where it makes landfall, and hurricane-force winds could charge inland Thursday morning.
Heavy rain is predicted to be widespread across the west-central Gulf Coast with five to 10 inches falling over a broad area, and locally up to 15 inches, leading to areas of flash flooding.
Laura's landfall will bring extremely dangerous and destructive winds in a narrow zone around its eye or center, known as the eyewall. Here, winds could be sustained over 100 mph with gusts over 120 mph. The most intense winds will occur along the coast, but gusts to 100 mph could extend several counties inland.
Most computer models have converged on a landfall forecast near the Texas-Louisiana border, though slight shifts are possible, and the entire zone from Galveston, Texas, to Lake Charles, La., should be prepared for extreme winds. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area in Texas could be hit particularly hard.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Lake Charles warned of "life threatening wind" with "possible devastating impacts" where the worst winds occur and described the following impacts:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Large trees snapped or uprooted; fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
In areas affected by eyewall winds, residents should take precautions like they would for a tornado. "Shelter in place . . . away from windows, interior room, lowest floor," tweeted Greg Postel, a hurricane expert at the Weather Channel.
Even away from the eyewall and inland, damaging winds are expected to cause mass power outages.
"Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday," the National Hurricane Center wrote.
Pockets of damaging winds could spread through the Tennessee Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic.
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore tweeted: "Millions of you will lose power even after the storm loses its tropical characteristics."
More than half a million people were ordered to leave coastal areas in Texas and Louisiana. They have little time left to flee, with tropical-storm-force winds likely to move ashore beginning Wednesday afternoon.