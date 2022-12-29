USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announces criminal referrals against former U.S. President Donald Trump being sent to the U.S. Justice Department by the committee during the final public meeting of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- Jamie Raskin, a Democratic representative who rose to prominence as the lead manager for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, has been diagnosed with cancer, he said on Wednesday.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin said in an official statement.