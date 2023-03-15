AMARILLO -- A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday was considering a bid by anti-abortion groups to ban sales of the abortion pill mifepristone across the country, even in states where abortion is legal, as they challenge regulatory approval granted more than two decades ago.

The Texas-based Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and other groups are asking U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo for a preliminary order halting sales of the drug while their lawsuit proceeds.