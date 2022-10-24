NEW YORK -- Jury selection is due to start on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company, with prosecutors in Manhattan accusing the business of defrauding tax authorities by awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives.

The criminal trial in a New York state court is one of a mounting number of legal woes for Trump as he considers another run for the presidency in 2024. The Manhattan district attorney's office charged the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its then-chief financial officer, in July 2021.