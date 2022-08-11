AG Garland discusses Trump search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI's search warrant served Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the Justice Department in Washington on Thursday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department asked a judge to make public the warrant that authorized an FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida home, after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retribution.

Garland confirmed for the first time that agents had searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The search is part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.