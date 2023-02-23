WASHINGTON — A Justice Department attorney urged a federal appeals court on Thursday not to block a Republican congressman’s cellphone from investigators working on a probe into efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Rep. Scott Perry — a Trump ally who helped spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen through widespread voting fraud — has sought to prevent the Justice Department from reviewing the contents of his cellphone since it was seized last summer.