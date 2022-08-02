WASHINGTON --With preserving abortion rights a rallying cry for Democratic candidates across the country, Republicans may have gotten a jarring wake-up call in Kansas about the issue’s potency.

Voters soundly defeated a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have declared that there is no right to abortion. While the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, the Kansas Supreme Court had found the state constitution independently protected abortion rights.