WASHINGTON --With preserving abortion rights a rallying cry for Democratic candidates across the country, Republicans may have gotten a jarring wake-up call in Kansas about the issue’s potency.
Voters soundly defeated a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have declared that there is no right to abortion. While the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, the Kansas Supreme Court had found the state constitution independently protected abortion rights.
While Kansas is conservative-leaning state that consistently votes Republican in presidential elections, it does have a Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, and a large suburban voting population in the Kansas City area.
Since Roe was overturned, Democrats have hoped that the issue would galvanize voters nationwide, particularly in states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where the legislatures are controlled by anti-abortion Republicans. Polls have consistently shown that a substantial majority of Americans support the right to abortion -- at least during the first trimester of pregnancy.
Republican pollster Sarah Longwell, who regularly conducts focus groups on the issue, said on Twitter that the Kansas results should worry Republican candidates who support abortion bans without exception.
“This has gotta send a chill up the spine of the many GOP candidates running campaigns saying there should be no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother,” Longwell posted.