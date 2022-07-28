Kentucky floods kill 3, death toll may reach double digits, governor says Jul 28, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save (Reuters) — Three deaths have been confirmed in flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll may reach double digits.Beshear earlier declared a state of emergency, and said more flooding was expected.The governor said two people in Perry County and one in Knott County had died. One of the Perry County deaths was an 81-year-old woman. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Kentucky floods kill 3, death toll may reach double digits, governor says Senate passes bill to boost chip manufacturing, compete with China Senate passes bill to subsidize U.S.-made semiconductor chips U.S. offers prisoner swap for Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan {{title}} Most Popular Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving -physician Biden says Trump is anti-police, lacked courage to stop Jan. 6 attack House Democrats press U.S. gunmakers on marketing of assault rifles House panel seeks to advance bill to ban assault-style rifles Top Democrats, Republicans in Senate see chance for bill protecting gay marriage Biden nominates 5 new judges, but not Republican abortion opponent Ginni Thomas' lawyer wants to know what Jan. 6 probe wants from his client Biden to announce executive orders on climate Biden set to announce executive measures on climate U.S. heat wave tightens its grip from coast to coast Request News Coverage