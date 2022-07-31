Kentucky National Guard responds to eastern Kentucky Floods

Kentucky National Guard helicopter crew members carry a victim of flooding, during their deployment in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky, U.S. July 27, 2022. U.S. Army National Guard/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

 US ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

"There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day," the governor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.