A man stands on debris of a building heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Ukraine June 11, 2023. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

KYIV -- Ukraine said on Sunday its troops had recaptured three villages from Russian forces in its southeast, the first liberated settlements it has reported since launching a counter-offensive this week.

Soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in an unverified video published by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade, which identified the settlement as Blahodatne in Donetsk region.