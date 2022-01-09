Lani Guinier, a lawyer whose innovative and provocative writings on racial justice and voting rights were used to undermine her nomination to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division early in the presidency of Bill Clinton, died Jan. 7 at an assisted-living facility in Cambridge, Mass. She was 71.
The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, her cousin, Sherrie Russell-Brown, said in an email.
Guinier (pronounced gwuh-NEAR) spent much of her career at the elite levels of her profession as a graduate of one Ivy League law school and a professor at two others, as a Justice Department lawyer during the administration of President Jimmy Carter, and as a litigator for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in the 1980s.
She was a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania when she was nominated in 1993 to lead the Civil Rights Division. Some people said it was a job she had been training for all her life.
Seeking to deal a blow to Clinton, conservative activists seized on Guinier’s articles in law journals to discredit her as a radical reformer who sought to overturn the country’s election system and remake society.
In some of her writings, Guinier recommended changes in electoral procedures that would give Black citizens and other minorities a greater say in the outcome of legislation affecting their lives. Winner-take-all elections, Guinier argued, too often allow the majority to ignore the needs of everyone else. She called for proportional voting and other measures that would ensure increased representation of minorities and a more cooperative, nonpartisan approach to legislating.
Guinier’s thinking has become more mainstream in recent years, as anti-racist practices and implicit bias training in the workplace have become more commonplace. Republicans were seeking political retribution after the bruising treatment of Supreme Court nominees Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, which resulted in Bork’s rejection and Thomas’s narrow confirmation to the high court. (Thomas and Guinier were Yale Law School classmates.)
The Clinton White House told Guinier not to give any interviews before her Senate confirmation hearings, which allowed political opponents to portray her in harsh, sometimes nastily personal ways. Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole, R-Kan., asserted that Guinier was “consistently hostile to the principle of one-person-one vote, consistently hostile to majority rule and a consistent supporter not only of quotas but of vote-rigging schemes that make quotas look mild.”
Before she could receive a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Clinton told Guinier he was withdrawing her nomination.
“I have always believed in democracy, and nothing I have ever written is inconsistent with that,” she said in a news conference the next day. “I am a democratic idealist who believes that politics need not be forever seen as an ‘I win, you lose’ dynamic in which some people are permanent, monopoly winners and others are permanent, excluded losers.”
Civil rights leaders and advocates for women were outraged. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus boycotted meetings with Clinton.
Guinier returned to the classroom and became a nationally recognized authority on civil rights, racism and political reform. She gave speeches throughout the country and, in 1998, became the first tenured Black female professor at Harvard Law School.