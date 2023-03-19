WASHINGTON -- Four prominent lawmakers on banking matters said Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks.

"I think that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a good move," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said on CBS's "Face The Nation" program, referring to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's current $250,000 limit per depositor.