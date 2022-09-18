An organization representing many of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week is calling on the state and federal governments to open a criminal investigation into the incident.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing more than 30 of the migrants, asked Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins to investigate, calling the migrant transport a “shameful political stunt.”