U.S. President Joe Biden visits New Mexico

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at Arcosa, a wind tower manufacturing facility, in Belen, New Mexico, U.S., August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's public approval rating held steady at 40% in early August, with concerns about the economy souring Americans' opinion of his performance despite falling inflation, low unemployment, and climbing wages, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week.

The three-day online poll, which asked Americans if they approve or disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job, matched the July reading of 40%.