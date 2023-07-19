Unaware of what he was about to set in motion, 14-year-old Joshua Ivascu pressed a stranger's doorbell on the night of Jan. 19, 2020, completing the "ding-dong ditch" prank that his sleepover mates had put him up to.

Anurag Chandra, the man who lived inside the Corona, Calif., home, was enraged, the Riverside County district attorney's office wrote in a news release. As Joshua and five other teenage boys piled into their 2002 Toyota Prius and fled, Chandra gave chase in his 2019 Infiniti Q50. Minutes later, Chandra slammed into the Prius, forcing it off the road and into a tree.