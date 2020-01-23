Perhaps it’s one man’s definition of comfort food.
A Brooklyn, N.Y., resident registered his beer as an emotional support animal on the USA Service Dog Registration website.
Ale Street News was the first to report that Floyd Hayes was initially successful in obtaining a registration letter with a code — 1085780890 — via email.
“I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot,” Hayes told Ale Street, “and on the bus they say it’s a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent. Not that I’m an alcoholic.”
Hayes told Ale Street the beer he was thinking of when he signed up was “a 16 oz., lightly hopped session IPA served in a regular bar pint glass.”
His support dog was entered simply as “beer” with “No Training Needed.” Hayes put down that it helps him manage his social anxiety disorder.
While Hayes was initially able to get a code, a current search of the site shows it is no longer active.
A worker at USA Service Dog Registration told the Brooklyn News that registering a “beer” with the site carries no legal weight.
“He can register his beer all day long, it’s not going to get him anywhere,” the unnamed employee said, adding that the site is mainly used by landlords as a reference.
“This will not get you into Walmart, it will not get you into Denny’s, it will only protect you where you’re renting,” the worker said.
To use an emotional support animal in a place of business, you would need written medical approval from a doctor under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to the Service Dog site, reasons that qualify a person to obtain an emotional support animal letter of registration include anxiety, depression, fear/phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder, separation anxiety and mood disorders.
Hayes admitted to the New York Post the whole thing was meant to be in good fun and hopes no one takes offense.
“It was really just ... an experiment,” he told the Post. “I’m not trying to make light on anybody who has any emotional issues.”
“I don’t mean it in a heady mental health manner,” he told the Brooklyn Paper. “More if you go to a party, and want to break the ice.”
Ironically, Hayes hasn’t attempted to take his emotional support animal anywhere yet.
He’s observing Dry January.