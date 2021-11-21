WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service’s Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated.
About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to a Marine Corps statement on Sunday.
The Navy has the highest vaccination rate at 96.7% of active-duty personnel fully vaccinated, followed by the Air Force. An Army spokesperson said 92% of active-duty soldiers were fully vaccinated. The Army deadline is Dec. 15 for active duty and June 30 for the National Guard.
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned on Tuesday that soldiers, including National Guard members, who refuse to get vaccinated would not have their service renewed unless they have an approved exemption, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Her warnings come as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, defied the federal mandate and said he would not require National Guard members in his state to get vaccinated.
In addition to the military, the Biden administration mandated vaccination for most federal employees, contractors, and health workers. More recently the White House said it would require private employers with at least 100 workers to mandate vaccination or weekly testing, a rule being challenged in court.