Front pages hang on a wall at the Marion County Record, where police served a search warrant recently.  

 Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star/TNS

Marion, Kansas, Mayor David Mayfield says he’s not “sure exactly what they did wrong” when the Marion police department executed search warrants at a newspaper office and two homes for evidence of computer crimes.

And he says if there was a problem with the search warrants, the county attorney or judge should have rejected them beforehand.