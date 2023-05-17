WASHINGTON -- Rachael Rollins, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, improperly used her Justice Department position to try to influence the outcome of a local district attorney election by leaking negative and non-public information about a political rival, the department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday.

That was among a litany of ethics violations detailed by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a scathing 161-page investigative report released a day after Rollins, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden as the U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts, announced she would resign by Friday.