WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday pointedly blamed President Trump for having “provoked” the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell noted that the Senate was meeting for the first time since that day, when Congress ultimately finished counting the electoral votes that cemented Biden’s victory.
“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on, we stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation.”
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, among the lawmakers who led the challenge of electoral votes in states Biden won, was presiding as McConnell spoke.
During his remarks Tuesday, McConnell said Biden enters office without “a mandate for sweeping ideological change,” calling him “a presidential candidate who said he’d represent everyone.”
McConnell, soon to be the chamber’s minority leader, said Republicans will pursue bipartisan agreements where they can.
Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who will soon be the Senate majority leader, vowed to press forward with a Senate trial of Trump after he leaves office with the aim of barring him from seeking the presidency again.
During remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer said that Trump had invited his supporters to Washington and directed them to go to the U.S. Capitol and that “his demagoguery whipped them into a frenzy.”
“We need to set a precedent that the severest offense ever committed by a president will be met by the severest remedy provided by the Constitution: impeachment and conviction by this chamber as well as disbarment from future office,” Schumer said.
The House has yet to transmit its impeachment article, and Schumer did not speak to the timing of the trial. But he made clear that one will proceed.
“President Trump is a threat to our constitutional order, whether he is in or out of office,” the minority leader said. “Even now, he has not accepted responsibility for what he has done. … Once he leaves office, do we really expect him to change his tune and accept the truth? Of course not.”
Schumer also urged his colleagues to quickly confirm Biden’s nominees and move on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package.
He said he looks forward to the “peaceful passing of the torch” Wednesday.
“Tomorrow the country will turn the page on the most chaotic and divisive presidency that can ever be remembered,” Schumer said.
Confirmation hearings are being held Tuesday for Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Alejandro Mayorkas as homeland security secretary, Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Lloyd Austin as defense secretary.