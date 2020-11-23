DETROIT — The Michigan Board of Canvassers voted Monday to certify the state’s election results, effectively awarding the state’s 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump with a margin of more than 155,000 votes.
The decision dealt another blow to Trump’s unprecedented effort to undo Biden’s win by attempting to delay the certification of the election results in key states.
Three out of the four board members voted for certification after a dramatic political dispute over finalizing the vote tally roiled the state.
The Michigan canvassing board had never before refused to certify a statewide vote, but pressure on the once-obscure panel had built over the past week.
In the run-up to Monday’s meeting, Trump reached out personally to state and local officials. His supporters called on the GOP-controlled legislature to appoint their own set of electors before the electoral college meets on Dec. 14.
And both the president and top GOP officials sought to discredit the vote process in Michigan’s Wayne County, home of Detroit, making sweeping and unsubstantiated claims about widespread fraud and citing errors in the vote tallies. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and state GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox called for a “full audit and investigation” before the vote was certified.
The YouTube webcast of Michigan’s canvassing board meeting drew more than 30,000 people — a remarkable viewership for the small panel. The quiet scene they tuned into offered a striking contrast to the day’s high stakes: four board members sitting at tables draped in black cloth inside an antiseptic meeting room.
As the meeting progressed, members of the public offered a running commentary online, from “Certify!” to “Stop the steal!”
Meanwhile, in Lansing, a small group of Trump supporters huddled around a decorated Christmas tree outside the state capitol, waving American flags and shouting over a megaphone with calls for four more years of a Trump administration.
In the end, one of the Republican board members, Aaron Van Langevelde, joined the two Democratic board members Monday in voting to certify the vote.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about this board’s role and the power that we have and the authority that we have,” Van Langevelde said during the meeting.
“The law regarding certification gives us a clear duty,” he added later. “There’s nothing in the law that gives me the authority to request an audit as part of the certification process.”
“Our duty is very simple, and it is a duty,” he said.
The lone holdout was GOP board member Norman Shinkle, who told The Washington Post in an interview last week that he was leaning toward seeking a delay.
Shinkle cited a debunked conspiracy theory aired by Trump that voting machines made by a company called Dominion deleted thousands of Trump votes.
On Monday, Shinkle called Michigan’s elections “a national embarrassment.”
“There is no excuse for the confusion and uncertainty that seems to follow every election in our state,” he said.
Monday’s board meeting served as one of Trump’s final stands in his attempt to stall Biden’s official victory.
The president has faced a slew of legal defeats around the country, most recently on Saturday in Pennsylvania, when a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s efforts to stop the certification of the election in that state, a ruling the campaign has appealed. Trump also requested another recount in Georgia, which certified Biden’s win last week, a process that officials said Monday is expected to conclude next week.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been preparing for potential legal action if the board delayed certifying the election, according to people familiar with her plans.