Migrants are seen near the Rio Bravo river after crossing the border to request asylum in the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez

WASHINGTON -- Migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen, not increased as expected, since Title 42 curbs expired last week, and reinstating criminal penalties for illegal entry is likely the biggest cause, the Biden administration said on Sunday.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when President Joe Biden's administration shifted to a sweeping new asylum regulation meant to deter illegal crossings.