President Joe Biden stops to answer a reporter's question about migrants after delivering remarks

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The White House on Tuesday said it was aware of reports of a flight carrying migrants to an area near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and would work with state and local officials to help the migrants if they arrived, while condemning it as a "political stunt."

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did not confirm reports of the flight on Tuesday nor did he indicate if he was behind the action. Last week, he took credit for a pair of planes that dropped off nearly 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, on the wealthy vacation island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, with no warning.