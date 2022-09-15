USA-IMMIGRATION/FLORIDA

Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Wednesday.

 RAY EWING/VINEYARD GAZETTE/mct

Dozens of migrants arrived by plane in Martha’s Vineyard, as some Republican governors escalate a campaign against President Joe Biden’s border policies by shuttling refugees out of their states — and to Democratic-led states or liberal enclaves.

Their arrival on Wednesday in the affluent summer resort island in Massachusetts appeared to prompt confusion about where they had come from and how.